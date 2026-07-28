Contractual PSPCL staff back on duty after 3-day strike in Jalandhar

Contractual linemen working as Complaint Handling Bikes (CHB) and Complaint Handling Wagons (CHW) staff resumed duties on Tuesday afternoon after remaining on strike for three days. However, outsourced employees, posted at the PSPCL's Nodal Complaint Centres, Suvidha Centres, metering labs and stores, continue their indefinite strike over their demand for direct contracts with the department.

Advertisement

The CHB and CHW workers went on strike on Saturday under the banner of the Coordination Committee of Powercom and Transco Contractual Workers Union. Around 5,500 workers across Punjab, including 1,905 from the Doaba region, had participated in the protest, slowing fault repairs and restoration of electricity supply in several areas.

Advertisement

According to PSPCL officials, these workers form the backbone of the power department's field operations. They attend electricity supply and outage-related complaints registered on the 1912 helpline and also responsible for fault rectification on low and high tension power lines.

Advertisement

Balihar Singh, state president of the union, said, "We have decided to defer our strike after receiving a call for a meeting with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema scheduled for Wednesday morning."

"We joined the protest in solidarity with the regular employees and also the outsourced employees working at the PSPCL's Nodal Complaint Centres and Suvidha Centres. While the regular employees withdrew their strike on Monday after receiving written assurances on their demands, our issues remain unresolved, prompting us to continue our strike," he said.

Advertisement

The union is demanding that outsourced workers be brought under direct contract with the department. It is also seeking compensation for the families of CHB workers who were electrocuted during service.

Balihar Singh said although the department initiated the process of bringing CHB workers under direct contract in May, several issues remain unresolved.

"Many workers are yet to receive employee IDs, while offer letters of some employees are still pending due to discrepancies in their records. The department had promised to complete document verification, medical tests and issue offer letters within 21 days but even after nearly two months, many workers are still waiting," he said.

PSPCL officials said electricity fault rectification and restoration work improved after the CHB workers resumed duty. However, since outsourced employees at Nodal Complaint Centres remain on strike, many complaints resolved in the field are not being closed on the 1912 system and continue to reflect as pending.