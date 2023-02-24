Control room to redress grievances of NRIs: Dhaliwal

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 23

A keen eye will be kept on solving the problems of nonresident Indians (NRIs) in Punjab so that they can get justice soon. This was announced by Punjab Minister for NRI Affairs Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal while talking to media here late on Wednesday evening. He said the government has appointed a 10-member staff at the control room set up in Chandigarh, which is now investigating every case and redressing grievances of the people.

When told that problems of the NRIs do not get the required attention, the minister appealed to the people to send complaints on the mobile number 9056009884.

He commended the office opened by a Canadian group of companies and said under the Invest Punjab scheme, it will help in providing employment to the youth.

AAP leader Kuldeep Singh Malhi, Nirmal Singh, Harjinder Singh Virk and Lalit Sikalani were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said the state government is promoting this relationship by encouraging the expatriates under Invest Punjab campaign so that the youth of Punjab can get employment.

He appealed to the Punjabi diaspora to support the campaign and said the state government will not let them face difficulties.