DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Convict’s escape bid foiled minutes after sentencing in Kapurthala court

Convict’s escape bid foiled minutes after sentencing in Kapurthala court

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:15 AM Nov 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

A dramatic incident unfolded at the Kapurthala district court complex when a convicted drug smuggler attempted to flee moments after being sentenced on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Additional Sessions Court of Judge Laxmi Kapila found Jatinder Singh, a resident of Khukhrain village, guilty in an Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case registered in 2018 at Kotwali Police Station. The court sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Advertisement

According to officials, after the sentencing, Naib Court Tarsem Singh was escorting the convict towards the lock-up (Bakshi Khana) when Jatinder Singh suddenly broke free and sprinted towards the exit of the court complex. Security personnel immediately raised the alarm.

Advertisement

Naib Tarsem Singh chased the fleeing convict and with the assistance of a lawyer’s clerk, managed to apprehend him within moments, preventing his escape.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts