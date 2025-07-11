DT
Cooperative literacy camp held

Cooperative literacy camp held

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:47 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) organised a Cooperative Literacy Camp at village Kala Sanghian, Kapurthala, on July 9 in collaboration with Kapurthala Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB) to mark the International Year of Cooperatives (IYC) 2025. The initiative aimed to raise awareness among farmers to foster rural economic development through cooperatives. The camp was part of the ‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi’ programme, a nationwide mission launched by the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, with support from NABARD, drawing active participation from local stakeholders and beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering, JS Bindra, DDM, NABARD, underscored the significance of the International Year of Cooperatives and objective of ‘Sehkar se Samridhi’ initiatives. He highlighted the role and responsibilities of PACS (Primary Agricultural Credit Societies) members and emphasised the long-term benefits of efficient cooperative management and PACS computerisation project. Bindra also elaborated on NABARD’s funding schemes available to PACS. He also told the participants that there is need for timely repayment of loans to the PACS branches, so that the credit extended by banks is utilised only for productive purposes.

Speaking on the occasion, District Manager of Kapurthala Central Cooperative Bank, shared insights on accessing banking services, bank’s scheme, facilities through PACS and concept of cooperatives etc.

A plantation drive was also organised under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative in village Kala Sanghiana. Fruit plants were also distributed among the participants on the occasion.

The participants benefited from Literacy Camp, which focused on essential financial practices, including savings, responsible borrowing, cyber security and digital transactions.

The event concluded with expressions of gratitude from local stakeholders, who urged members to make the most of the resources and schemes discussed during the sessions. The camp was highly appreciated by the participants

Kawaljit Singh, BM, KCCB, Manoj Sanger and Paramjit Singh, officers of KCCB, also expressed their views in the camp. The programme continued with open house discussions wherein farmers queries were answered by NABARD officials.

