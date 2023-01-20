 Cop, 3 others killed in hit-and-run : The Tribune India

One seriously injured admitted to private hospital I Police look for clues

The mangled remains of the vehicle that met with an accident at Hamira village in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 19

A policeman and three other persons died on the spot when an Innova met with an accident at Hamira

village in the wee hours of Thursday. A police party that reached the spot saw mangled remains of the car and bodies and car parts strewn around.

The cop, who died in the accident, has been identified as Hardev Singh, a resident of Beas. He was posted with the traffic police in Jalandhar.

The other occupants of the car who died in the accident include Harjit Singh, Jatinder Kumar (both residents of Beas) and Lovely, a resident of Jandiala Guru.

The fifth occupant, who is a resident of Beas, got grievously injured in the accident was taken to a private hospital. The accident took place at the Hamira flyover on the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway. The Subhanpur police are investigating the issue.

The police were informed at 2.30 am on Thursday that an Innova car had met with an accident on the highway. When a police party reached the spot, they received information that an Innova car (PB-04-7900) was heading from Amritsar to Jalandhar when the accident happened. The accident was so gruesome that the front of the Innova was totally crushed due to the impact of the accident. Four persons died immediately thereafter and their remains were in a very bad shape, indicating a high-impact crash.

While the police said the accident happened due to the car being hit by another vehicle, there is no information so far about what hit the car as no other vehicle or person was present at the site. The police said the bodies had been sent for the post-mortem to the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala.

ASI Lakhwinder Singh, of the Subhanpur police station said, “It is yet unknown which other vehicle hit the car. The accident had also taken place much before the police were informed. The deceased police personnel was travelling with his known associates and friends when the accident happened. He was posted in Jalandhar.”

