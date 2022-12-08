Jalandhar cop beats up fellow with baton over minor issue; video goes viral on social media

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 7

In a major embarrassment for the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police, a video clip, which went viral on social media, showed a policeman beating up another cop using a baton. The two cops were also even seen aggressively pushing each other.

According to information, the cops fought over a minor issue related to filling air in the tyres of a PCR vehicle, which could be seen in the video parked behind them. The incident was reported near the Guru Nanak Mission Chowk late last night. While one of the two cops is a Head Constable at Division No. 6, another one is posted in the Police Control Room.

Senior police officials said the matter was brought to their knowledge. They immediately suspended them from duties and were sent to the Police Lines. Such behaviour of police personnel would not be tolerated at any cost and strict action would be taken against them.

