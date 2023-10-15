Cop booked for negligence

Jalandhar, October 14
An ASI posted in Kapurthala has been booked after he misplaced the pistol given to him by the Police Department.
A case under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) of the Indian Penal Codehas been registered against him at the Kapurthala City police station.
According to information, ASI Jaswinder Singh, posted at the Urban Estate police station in Kapurthala, lost the gun on his way back home from duty.
A departmental enquiry has also been marked into the incident.
Amandeep Nahar, SHO of the Kapurthala city police station, said: “The ASI misplaced a 9 mm pistol and 9 live rounds. While on his way home, the ASI’s holster was
left open. As a result, the pistol slipped out. An enquiry has been marked into the matter.”
