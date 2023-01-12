Cop deployed with civic body suspended

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 11

A cop deployed with the Municipal Corporation for security purposes has been placed under suspension as his weapon was used by MC driver Manpreet Singh Money for committing a crime at Purhiran village.

SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said the cop had gone to answer the call of nature leaving his revolver behind. Money had lifted his revolver and taken along a car on the pretext of fuelling it and gone to the village where he killed 18-year-old Amanpreet on Monday. He had then shot at himself too. He too had died on Tuesday. DSP City Palwinder Singh had confiscated the weapon from the scene of crime.

The SSP said Money had switched off his phone while fleeing with the revolver. The crime took place within half an hour henceafter.