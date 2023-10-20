Cop dies in road mishap

Phagwara, October 19
A cop died on the spot after the bike he was riding rammed into a stationary combine near Khurampur village on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road in the wee hours on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Chajjal village near Baba Bakala. He was an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and was posted at the Rawalpindi police station. The mishap took place while he was coming to Phagwara on his bike bearing registration number PB-10EF-4397.
Some passersby took him to the Civil Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The accident took place when the ASI lost control over the bike and rammed it into the combine.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurpreet Singh said the ASI was coming to Phagwara to board a bus for Chandigarh as he was to attend a hearing in the High Court.
The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination at the Civil Hospital.
