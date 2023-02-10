Cop injured as gun goes off accidentally

Tanda Urmar, February 9
A policeman was seriously injured after his licensed
pistol went off accidentally at Kalyanpur village of block Tanda on Thursday evening.
The injured, Paramjit Singh, belongs to 3rd Commando Battalion and is posted in Mohali.
He has been admitted to a private hospital in Jalandhar. His condition is said to be critical due to a bullet injury in the head.
The incident took place around 6 pm. It is said Paramjit was earlier in the Army and had joined the police after retiring from there. Under what circumstances the bullet was fired from his licensed revolver, it is not yet known.
When his family members went to the room after hearing the sound of the bullet, he was lying in a pool of blood. Seeing his critical condition, the relatives took him to a
private hospital in Jalandhar. The Tanda police are investigating the matter.
