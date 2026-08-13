Cop killed as car hits tree on Phagwara road

A 29-year-old policeman was killed after the car he was driving hit a tree near Bharta Ganeshpur village on the Mahilpur-Phagwara road early this morning.

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The deceased has been identified as Mandeep Singh of Thuana village near Mahilpur. According to the police, Mandeep was posted at Jahan Khelan and was returning home after completing his duty.

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The accident took place around 12.40 am when his car allegedly hit steps lying on the road before crashing into a tree. The vehicle overturned on the other side of the road.

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Mandeep sustained serious injuries in the accident and was taken to the Civil Hospital, Mahilpur, in an ambulance. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Mahilpur police reached the spot and initiated proceedings.