Cop Sandeep wins 400m hurdles gold

Jalandhar, August 18
Sandeep Lawrance (35), a head constable posted at PAP, has won a gold medal in 400m hurdles during World Police Games held in Canada from July 28 to August 6. Lawrance has won several medals in international championships. He originally belongs to Chamiara village in Jalandhar. Today, he was honoured by Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh.
“I participated in the World Police Games for the first time and it was a proud moment for me,” he said.
