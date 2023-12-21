Cops act tough, roll out slew of measures to streamline traffic in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, December 20

In a proactive response to persistent traffic issues plaguing Jalandhar, Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma has initiated a series of measures. Prioritising traffic management, Sharma’s actions include the removal of encroachments from footpaths, merging the PCR and traffic wing and dividing the Police Commissionerate area into four zones.

To enforce the order, police have identified 21 no-tolerance roads, prohibiting the parking of vehicles and pushcarts. Notably, eight FIRs have already been lodged against violators, including prominent establishments like DMart. Additionally, goods from unauthorised pushcarts have been seized, and nearly 100 notices under Section 144 of the CrPC have been issued to roadside vendors.

Notably, the Police Commissionerate has assumed responsibilities typically expected of the Municipal Corporation (MC) that miserably failed to address the longstanding encroachment issues that extend beyond roadside vendors to encompass showrooms, hospitals and shopping complexes that lack parking space.

While residents commend the initiatives, some vendors express dissatisfaction, asserting that their livelihoods are adversely affected. They highlight disparities in action, noting that larger establishments near MC Chowk and Jyoti Chowk and the double-decker bus at Model Town parked on footpath seemingly evade consequences.

Former Civil Surgeon Yash Mitra acknowledges the police efforts but emphasises the need for a comprehensive approach. He suggests streamlining school bus pick-up points to alleviate traffic snarls during peak hours, stating that long traffic jams have become a daily affair, especially during office hours (8:30 to 9:30 am and 4 to 5 pm).

Mitra says that traffic police should collaborate with schools to establish fixed pick-up points and routes, and during this time, no commercial vehicles should be allowed.

Social worker Kavita welcomed the Police Commissioner’s efforts but stresses the deep-rooted nature of the problem. She cites the example of ‘Ladowali road’, where car dealers encroach upon parking space, causing difficulties for visitors and office-goers.

Meanwhile, ADCP Traffic Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said that a roadmap is in place, emphasising that action will be taken against anyone disrupting the flow of commuters. He affirmed the sustainability of current measures and hinted at forthcoming steps, detailing the removal of rehris from various areas and legal actions against violators.

Chahal outlined the specific actions taken, including the removal of pushcarts from areas like Rama Mandi and Model Town, towing away vehicles, issuing notices and lodging FIRs.

