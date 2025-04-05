DT
Home / Jalandhar / Cop’s arrest Khaira seeks probe into police-drug mafia ‘nexus’

Constable Amandip Kaur was caught with illegal substance
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:12 AM Apr 05, 2025 IST
Sukhpal Khaira, MLA and former Leader of the Opposition in Punjab, has called for an independent and impartial investigation— preferably by the CBI — into the alleged nexus between certain police officials and drug trafficking networks in the state.

His demand follows the arrest of constable Amandip Kaur, who was reportedly found in possession of illegal substances at a police check-point.

In a statement to the press on Thursday, Khaira expressed grave concern over what he described as “deep-rooted complicity” between elements within the police force and drug syndicates. He said the case involving the constable has raised serious questions about the integrity and accountability of law enforcement in Punjab.

According to Khaira, during her arrest, Kaur allegedly highlighted her ties with a senior IPS officer. “Such claims, if verified, suggest the possibility of a broader network shielding illegal activities under the guise of the authority,” Khaira stated.

The issue has gained further traction due to the circulation of a leaked audio clip, purportedly implicating the same senior IPS officer. While the authenticity of the audio is yet to be officially confirmed, Khaira maintained that it points to a troubling pattern. “This is not an isolated incident,” he said. “The officer in question has reportedly been named in multiple legal complaints and currently occupies a key position in the police hierarchy.”

Khaira has urged the state government to act decisively and transparently. “Given the potential involvement of high-ranking officials, only an independent agency like the CBI can ensure a fair and thorough probe,” he said. “The people of Punjab want to know the truth and justice must not only be done but be seen to be done.”

The government has not yet issued a formal response to Khaira’s demands. The police department has also not commented on the allegations.

Khaira emphasised that the focus should remain on systemic reform rather than individual blame. “This is about restoring public trust in the rule of law and ensuring that those tasked with protecting society are not themselves complicit in its harm,” he said.

