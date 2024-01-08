Cops arrest two PG owners

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Satnampura police have arrested a paying guest (PG) owner, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Bhanoki village, on Saturday night. Sub-Inspector Ranjit Singh said during a checking of his PG near Law Gate, Miherru, several students were found staying without any identity verification. A case under Section 188 of the IPC was registered against the suspect. In another case, the police raided another PG accommodation near Law Gate, Miherru, and found similar violation. The police arrested its owner Jeet Singh, a resident of Chiherru village, under Section 188 of the IPC. OC

Suspect nabbed for theft bid

Phagwara: The police have arrested a person under Sections 454, 380 and 511 of the IPC on the charges of attempting theft in the house of Dina Nath, a resident of Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara, on Saturday night. The suspect has been identified as Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Moti Bazar in Phagwara. OC

Man booked under Excise Act

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer (IO) Ashwani Kumar said the suspect was carrying 98 bottles of hooch on a scooter. He, however, managed to flee after seeing the police. The IO said a case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act had been registered against the suspect.

