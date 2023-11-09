Cops crack down on gambling

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 8

In a major crackdown on illegal gambling, the CIA staff of the city police formed various teams and conducted raids, resulting in the arrest of 22 persons.

The operation was conducted in areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate, aimed at quelling unlawful practices, including lottery and gambling, ahead of Diwali.

Raids at houses Police officials said 16 persons were arrested during a raid at a house near Babrik Chowk, while six persons were arrested from a house at Bhargo Camp. They said an amount of Rs 2.88 lakh and four sets of playing cards were recovered from them.

Police officials said 16 persons were arrested during a raid at a house near Babrik Chowk, while six persons were arrested from a house at Bhargo Camp. They said an amount of Rs 2.88 lakh and four sets of playing cards were recovered from them.

Those arrested have been identified as Ram Saroop, Bharat Bhushan, Sham Lal, Saurav, Bunty, Jagdish, Vinod, Jatinder, Pawan, Avlal, Amandeep, Sunil, Himanshu, Rajinder, Subhash, Surinderpal, Suraj, Rinku, Sonu, Sudesh, Lalit and Ramesh. They have been booked under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Punjab Gambling Act.

The officials said further investigations were on into the matter. They were also conducting raids to arrest other persons involved in the illegal practices.