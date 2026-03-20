icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Cops drag Dalit woman by her hair, video goes viral in Jalandhar

Cops drag Dalit woman by her hair, video goes viral in Jalandhar

BJP, Congress leaders hold protest, seek justice for victim

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:12 PM Mar 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former BJP MLA Sheetal Angural, along with victim Mamta Rani Bhagat and other workers, protests in Jalandhar on Friday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh.
Advertisement

An incident of barbaric treatment meted out by the city police came to fore this morning when an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Bhargo police station thrashed a Dalit woman and dragged her out of her house onto the street while pulling by her hair. The issue took a political colour when local leaders lodged a protest and announced that they would file a complaint on the matter with the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes and the Punjab State Women Commission.

Advertisement

The incident occurred this morning at 7 am. A CCTV footage of the incident got viral. The video showed policemen assaulting some half-clad youth on the road. Victim woman Mamta Bhagat pleaded with the police that she was only protecting her son from being beaten up when the ASI started attacking her too and treated her with cruelty.

Advertisement

Mamta, a widow, alleged, “The ASI crossed all limits. When he came, there was no woman police personnel with him. My sons were asleep at that time. I tried to talk to him, but instead he grabbed me by my hair and also entered into scuffle with my sons.”

Advertisement

She said her elder son was having a dispute with his wife. “My son had brought back his daughter from my daughter-in-law’s custody. I had got her sent back. I went to the police station yesterday to report everything, but the inquiry officer was not there.”

She further said even her neighbours had interfered and appealed to the cops that they themselves would present her son at the police station, but the former still did not listen to their pleas too.

Advertisement

The matter flared up when the BJP and the Congress leaders from Jalandhar West got together in favour of the woman, who had to get her forehead bandaged. Former MLA Sheetal Angural, Congress halqa in-charge Surinder Kaur, councillor Tarsem Lakhotra and former councillor Vipan Kumar were among those who staged a dharna on Bhargo Camp Chowk and later went to the police station along with the woman seeking action against the erring ASI.

Sheetal Angural said, “We will not relent till the victim gets justice. We have been told that action is being mulled against the ASI concerned. We will also take the matter to the state commission for women and for SCs tomorrow.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts