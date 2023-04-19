Cops exchange fire with arms smugglers

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, April 18

A police team that went to arrest a gang of arms smugglers had an exchange of fire with them in Phillaur late on Monday evening.

One of the smugglers managed to elude the police with his accomplice despite being injured while the police managed to nab one Rahul in whose house he had taken shelter.

According to reports, it was learnt that that a gang had reached the city with a consignment of weapons last week after which the police was on alert. After a minor altercation, some armed youths opened six to seven rounds of fire at a house.

It was learnt that the police succeeded in arresting one of the gangsters, Raju, with an illegal pistol after which the police came to know that three more of his accomplices were absconding. When the police came to know that the gang of arms smugglers was hiding at Rahul’s house in Khad Mohalla at 4 pm, a police force reached there.

According to sources, as soon as the police arrived, they opened fire. Two of the assailants, Sanju Bahman and Akashdeep, managed to flee.

The police accepted that the firing had taken place. According to the police, the absconding gangster was also hit by a bullet due to which he was injured. Rahul, one of his companions, was arrested by the police. As soon as information about the incident was received, DSP Jagdish Raj arrived at the spot. The police started a search operation to nab the gangsters at large.