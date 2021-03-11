Jalandhar cops fail to arrest Congress councillor's rape accused son

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 2

Even after a lapse of six days, the Rama Mandi police have failed to arrest the son of Congress councillor Bimla Rani, who has been accused of raping a 21-year-old girl on the pretext of giving her a job.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim is saying that efforts are being made by the family of the accused to hush up the matter. They even alleged that they were being pressured into withdrawing the case. “Earlier, the police were reluctant to file an FIR, and now they are not able to trace his whereabouts. It seems the police are working under the pressure of Congress leaders,” alleged one of the family members of the victim.

He further said despite having access to the best of technology and other resources, the police have failed to trace the location of the accused. “Till the accused is arrested, we are afraid of our daughter’s security. We are not letting her go outside, she is going through mental trauma,” he added.

Meanwhile, the family of the accused maintained that their son is being implicated in a false case. They alleged that the victim’s family is demanding a huge sum of money for their son’s release.

Rama Mandi SHO Navdeep Singh said, “The police are conducting raids and cops have been deployed near his residence and other locations, but as his phone is switched off, we are unable to trace his location.”

