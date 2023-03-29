Cops hold flag march in Nakodar, Nurmahal

Our Correspondent

NAKODAR,MARCH 28

The police personnel today held flag marches to instill confidence among the people in view of the sensitive situation of the state and national security. Starting from city police stations, dozens of cops on foot and vehicles covered the entire city, Shankar, Shahir, Bhandal village and Nurmahal town.

“We are fully prepared to ensure peace and to deal with a heavy hand with anybody who tries to breach peace,” Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjinder Singh said, who headed the march.

Nakodar Sadar and City and Nurmahal SHOs Palwindar Singh, Sukhdev Singh, and Bhushan Kumar accompanied the DSP.