Cops hold flag march in Nakodar, Nurmahal

NAKODAR,MARCH 28
The police personnel today held flag marches to instill confidence among the people in view of the sensitive situation of the state and national security. Starting from city police stations, dozens of cops on foot and vehicles covered the entire city, Shankar, Shahir, Bhandal village and Nurmahal town.
“We are fully prepared to ensure peace and to deal with a heavy hand with anybody who tries to breach peace,” Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjinder Singh said, who headed the march.
Nakodar Sadar and City and Nurmahal SHOs Palwindar Singh, Sukhdev Singh, and Bhushan Kumar accompanied the DSP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Assembly poll schedule to be announced today
The poll panel will announce the election schedule at 11.30 ...
Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?
Pro-Khalistani activist likely visit to Hoshiarpur last nigh...
Is Amritpal Singh in Punjab? Did pro-Khalistan activist dodge police again
Police say Amritpal was on his way from Delhi with three oth...
Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; massive search in Punjab's Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon car following police chase
The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car near Gurdwara...
Sukhvinder Sukhu meets Bhagwant Mann over breakfast, discusses water issue
To meet regularly after 15 days and find a solution, says Su...