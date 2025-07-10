Cops make tenth arrest in Phagwara beef seizure case

Phagwara police have arrested a tenth suspect in connection with the recovery of suspected beef from a cold storage at the Jyoti Dhabha unit in Chachoki village, near GT Road. The accused, identified as Taseem, son of Mehmood and a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was taken into custody by the local police on Tuesday. According to officials, he is believed to be an associate of the primary accused, Vijay Kumar Basant, a resident of Basant Nagar in Satnampura, Phagwara.

The case first came to light following a tip-off about illegal storage of meat behind Jyoti Vaishno Dhaba. Acting swiftly, police conducted a search operation and recovered meat products believed to be beef, allegedly stored in violation of state laws. Samples were collected on site and sent to a forensic laboratory for scientific analysis to determine the nature of the meat.

Confirming the arrest, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora stated that Taseem was presented before a local magistrate and has been remanded in police custody for two days to assist with the ongoing investigations.

SSP Toora reiterated that the investigation is being conducted as per legal procedure and emphasised that all individuals remained innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The incident has stirred strong reactions among local community groups. In a joint meeting, leaders of the Parshuram Sena and Brahmin Mandal condemned the alleged cow slaughter and urged the Punjab Government to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They cited concerns over transparency and the cultural sensitivity of the case.

Speaking at the meeting, Parshuram Sena State Vice President Hariom Sharma Lovely and Brahmin Mandal President Jyoti Sharma called the incident an “attack on Indian culture,” demanding strict legal action and a broader probe into possible inter-state or international links to the illegal trade.

The leaders also renewed their demand for the removal of a bone dumping site in Khatti village, which they claim holds spiritual significance. A formal memorandum regarding the issue was submitted to authorities in November 2024. However, the groups alleged that no action was taken due to political interference.

Participants at the meeting observed a two-minute silence in remembrance of the animals allegedly slaughtered and expressed concerns that political affiliations might obstruct justice. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Punjab Vice President Inderjit Karwal appealed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav to investigate potential nexuses between the accused, law enforcement officials, local politicians, and administrative bodies. He also called for a detailed inquiry into the origin and possible export of the recovered meat, warning of larger criminal networks operating behind the scenes.

While public sentiment remains tense, authorities have urged all parties to remain calm and await the outcome of the forensic analysis. Officials assured that any violations of the Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act or other applicable laws will be dealt with strictly, and that no one found guilty will be spared, regardless of their influence.