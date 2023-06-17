Cops nab 5 who pulled off 35 thefts in rural areas

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 16

Five persons have been arrested for 35 thefts that they pulled off across the rural areas in Jalandhar.

They were nabbed with stolen mobiles, intoxicants, weapons and a motorbike by the Jalandhar rural police. Two days ago, an incident happened at the Sangha Khalsa villge where a man was injured after being attacked with a datar on the head during a robbery bid. The involvement of the five accused came to the fore during the probe into the aforesaid case.

A case under Sections 379 B (II), 511, 341, 34 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against a thief for the Sangha Khalsa incident at the Nurmahal police station.

During investigation it came to the fore, that the accused in the incident, along with his aides, had carried out 35 thefts, robberies across Nurmahal, Phillaur, Goraya, Jandiala, Nakodar, Shahkot and Lohian.

On June 15, a police party led by SI Manjit Singh at a checkpoint at Bhandal Buta village in Nurmahal arrested Sukhpreet Singh, alias Sukha, a resident of Uppal Khalsa village; Salwinder Singh, a resident of Kotla Janga village, Nakodar; and Kirandeep, a resident of Kotla Janga village, in Nakodar. They were arrested with a motorcycle with its front number plate was taken off (the bike was used for carrying out heists).

As many as 2,000 intoxicant tablets were also recovered from the accused. A case under Sections 22 C, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Bilga police station was registered against them on June 15. The accused revealed that after looting several mobile phones, they further sold these off to two persons, who were also arrested. Several documents, Rs 1,500, 12 mobile phones, a motorbike and sharp-edged weapons used in the crimes were seized from the thieves.