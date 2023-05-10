Cops on toes in vulnerable areas

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 9

The city and rural police are all set for the D-day as lakhs of voters will turn out and vote in their next MP. Vulnerable points have been identified by the police where extra deployment of force would be ensured. The police have also made arrangements to make sure that no bad elements disturb the by-polling process on Wednesday. Extra forces will be on the vigil and constant checking is under way. The police have also conducted an inspection of hotels to see if any outsider has been staying in the city area.

Polling staff reach a polling booth with the polling equipment a day ahead of the byelection to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In rural Jalandhar, there are as many as 1,189 polling stations, out of which 262 are vulnerable. In the city, there are 315 polling stations, out of which 114 stations are vulnerable. Huge slum areas, the stations where the voter turnout is a maximum of 90 per cent or the stations with a history of clashes between parties, are all considered vulnerable points, as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

Reportedly, a total of 70 patrolling parties will be active in the city. Company commanders of paramilitary forces will also be deployed. Apart from this, nakas will also be set up in the city.

A pink booth being set up

Talking about rural areas, SSP Mukhtiar Singh Bhullar stated that as many as 40 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) were already here. “The aim is to ensure safe and smooth voting.