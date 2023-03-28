Cops recover stolen mobile phone within 4 hours

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 27

The staff of Police Station No. 6 recently jumped to the help of a migrant family in Jalandhar, recovering their stolen mobile phone within just four hours. The mobile phone was stolen at around six in the evening on Sunday, and the family reached out to the police by 8 pm. The phone was returned to the owner by 12 midnight.

The phone which belonged to the wife of Bharat Prajapati, a migrant worker, was lifted by a woman at a convenience store in Jalandhar.

When a half-an-hour long search did and public annoucements at the store did not help, the family approached the management for the CCTV footage. Some time later, CCTV grabs were shared in which the phone could be seen being lifted by an elderly woman at 6.23 pm. The woman was later seen exiting the store with a man.

The family then approached Police Station No. 6 who tracked the phone to its location — at a house near the Maqsudan Mandi in Jalandhar. The woman eventually confessed to theft.

Speaking to The Tribune, Prajapti said, “Since we have got the phone back, we are not pressing any charges.”

Kamljeet Singh, the SHO of Police Station No. 6, said, “They were a poor couple and they were really worried about the phone. Our teams hence did the needful to find their device.”

Sub-Inspector Manju Bala said, “The phone was thankfully tracked since it was switched on.”