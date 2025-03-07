Cops speed up anti-drug drive, nab 28 in 6 days

Stepping up its fight against the drug menace, the Kapurthala police, headed by SSP Gaurav Toora, has intensified its anti-drug campaign, "Yudh Nasheyan Virudh," leading to the arrest of 28 individuals and the registration of 27 FIRs in just six days.

SSP Toora said the initiative aligns with the state government’s vision of a drug-free Punjab and employs a comprehensive strategy focusing on enforcement, engagement, and prevention.

The crackdown, which commenced on March 1, has seen an aggressive enforcement approach with crime mapping, targeted raids and covert operations to identify and apprehend drug peddlers

SSP Toora, while talking to this correspondent, here this evening said in a span of six days, the police conducted 181 raids across 16 identified hotspots and inspected 23 chemist shops in collaboration with drug inspectors to curb unauthorised drug sales. The drive resulted in the recovery of 169 gram and 60 mg of heroin, 400 gram of opium and 2,596 intoxicating tablets.

Cops have also identified 11 illegal properties for freezing or demolition as part of their action against drug networks.

He said beyond enforcement, the police are actively working on rehabilitation and community engagement. A thorough inspection of 12 de-addiction centres was carried out, ensuring proper treatment for drug addicts, with 32 individuals being admitted for recovery.

The SSP said to strengthen community participation, village and ward Defence Committees have been established across all subdivisions, allowing residents to assist law enforcement in identifying drug-related activities.

SSP Gaurav Toora has urged the public to contribute to the fight against drugs by sharing intelligence on peddlers and identifying individuals who need rehabilitation.