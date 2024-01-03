Cops suspect it to be case of robbery, murder

Jalandhar, January 2
The mysterious death of DSP Dalbir Singh took a new turn today with the police now suspecting it to be a case of robbery and murder.
The incident unfolded on Monday morning when DSP Dalbir Singh’s body was found near Basti Bawa Khel canal on the Kapurthala road, prompting police to swing into action.
Though police officials remain tight-lipped about the ongoing probe, reliable sources suggest that the assailants attempted to rob DSP Dalbir Singh. A confrontation ensued during which perpetrators seized his service pistol, leading to fatal gunfire. The police have reportedly also identified suspects involved in the crime.
Sources say the police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder), 379-B (robbery), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against unidentified persons.
The body was today handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination conducted by a panel of doctors.
DCP Harvinder Singh Virk confirmed that a case had been registered. He said further details would be disclosed once the suspects were arrested.
