Cops take out flag march in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 19

To increase the sense of security among people during the Lok Sabha elections, the police led by DSP Jaspreet Singh took out a flag march in Phagwara on Friday.

Assistant Returning Officer-cum-SDM Jashanjit Singh and Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said flag marches were being taken out by the administration with security forces in different areas.

The SDM and DSP said that the administration was duty bound to maintain peace during the Lok Sabha elections. Anti-social elements would not be allowed to disturb peace in the district.

