Home / Jalandhar / Cordon and search operation in Phagwara

Cordon and search operation in Phagwara

To nail drug peddlers, the police, headed by SP Phagwara Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, carried out cordon and search operation (CASO) in various areas during late night hours on Wednesday. Police teams were led by SP Bhatti and DSP Bharat Bhushan...
Our Correspondent
Updated At : 04:52 AM Mar 21, 2025 IST
To nail drug peddlers, the police, headed by SP Phagwara Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, carried out cordon and search operation (CASO) in various areas during late night hours on Wednesday.

Police teams were led by SP Bhatti and DSP Bharat Bhushan and Inspector Aman Kumar Deveshvar, CIA In-charge Inspector Bisman Singh, SHO Gaurav Dhir, SHO Hardip Singh were also part of the operation.

Among the areas where CASO was carried out included drugs hot spot Law Gate and different localities in the city.

All these areas are infamous for rampant drug abuse, peddling and crime.

During the operation, the police checked houses, paying guest, especially vehicles, questioned suspicious elements apart from investigating activities of drug peddlers, snatchers and miscreants who had come out on bail.

The police teams visited their homes and inquired from family members and people in the area. SSP Gaurav Toora said 10 vehicles were also impounded during the night operation.

