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Home / Jalandhar / Corporate, community join hands for cleanliness initiative in Hoshiarpur

Corporate, community join hands for cleanliness initiative in Hoshiarpur

Initiative was undertaken under Sonalika’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) project

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 11:12 PM May 07, 2026 IST
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Cleanliness drive in progress at Green Valley in Hoshiarpur on Thursday.
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A special cleanliness drive was held in the Green Valley area under the “Sonalika Clean and Green” campaign. The drive aimed at promoting cleanliness and environmental awareness in the city. The initiative was undertaken under Sonalika’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) project with support from social worker Sunil Kumar Pomra.

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During the drive, teams used cutter machines to clear bushes, wild grass and overgrown vegetation from the area. Local residents also participated in the campaign and appreciated the efforts made to improve sanitation in residential localities.

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Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Kumar Pomra said, “Maintaining cleanliness is a shared responsibility of both the civic authorities and residents.” Deepak Mittal stated that the company remains committed to social and environmental welfare through such awareness campaigns. Several prominent residents and community members also participated in the drive.

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