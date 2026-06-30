Corporate training programme concludes at GNA University

GNA University has concluded its five-day corporate training programme titled “Emerging Trends and Technologies in Industry 4.0-2026 (ETTI 4.0-2026)”. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from professionals representing leading manufacturing industries across the region and served as an excellent platform for knowledge sharing, skill enhancement and industry-academia collaboration.

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Organised by the Department of Mechanical and Automation Engineering, the training programme aimed to familiarise industry professionals with the latest technological advancements shaping modern manufacturing. The programme featured expert sessions on product and generative design using CAD, 3D printing, industrial automation and robotics, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing, industrial metrology-GD&T, design validation and optimisation and other key Industry 4.0 technologies, enabling participants to explore practical solutions for the evolving industrial landscape.

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More than 30 professionals from over 20 renowned industries participated in the programme, including Forge Auto International Ltd, MJ Engineers, Amar Engineering and Foundry Works, Kumar Tools, Active Tools Pvt Ltd, Kay Kay Industries, Satya Udyog, Abrol Engineering Co Pvt Ltd, HR International, Veer Engineering Industries, Fine Switchgears, Right Angle Industries, Castech Auto Pvt Ltd, Aman Engineering Works, and several other reputed organisations.

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The valedictory session was graced by Anand Phadnis, Senior Consultan, Siemens, along with Punit Dhar Diwedi and Saksham Hans from NXG-Solution Partner, who appreciated the GNA University’s commitment to strengthening industry-academia collaboration through practical and future-oriented training initiatives. They said that continuous upskilling in emerging technologies was essential for building a future-ready manufacturing workforce. Phadnis delivered an insightful session on “Engineering Excellence with Design Centre and AI,” highlighting how artificial intelligence and advanced engineering design solutions were revolutionising product development, innovation and industrial competitiveness. Hans conducted an engaging session on “Digital Manufacturing with Siemens PLM,” demonstrating how product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions were enabling digital transformation, improved collaboration and intelligent manufacturing across industries. The participants also received practical exposure to advanced manufacturing technologies through hands-on demonstrations at GNA University’s state-of-the-art laboratories, including the FANUC Centre of Excellence.

S Gurdeep Singh Sihra, Chancellor, GNA University, stated, “At GNA University, we believe that higher education must go beyond classrooms and actively contribute to industrial growth and technological advancement. Our vision is to create a strong ecosystem where academia and industry work together to nurture innovation, enhance workforce capabilities and prepare professionals to lead the transformation towards smart and sustainable manufacturing. Such initiatives reaffirm our commitment to developing future-ready talent and supporting India’s journey towards global manufacturing excellence.”

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Dr Hemant Sharma, Vice Chancellor, GNA University, congratulated the organising team and participants on the successful completion of the programme. He remarked, “The future of manufacturing lies in the seamless integration of advanced technologies with skilled human resources. Through such corporate training initiatives, GNA University continues to bridge the gap between academia and industry, empowering professionals with the knowledge and competencies required to lead the transformation towards smart manufacturing.”

Dr Monika Hanspal, Dean Academics, emphasised the importance of continuous professional learning and said, “In today’s rapidly evolving industrial landscape, lifelong learning has become indispensable. Such industry-oriented training programmes not only enhance the technical capabilities of professionals but also strengthen meaningful collaborations between academia and industry, fostering innovation and excellence.”