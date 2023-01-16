'Corporation saadi banegi', late MP told Cong men in last meet

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, January 15

‘Corporation saadi banegi’, these were the words of the late MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh during his last meeting with all councillors to review the Municipal Corporation’s performance and strategy to win the upcoming elections a month ago.

Chaudhary, who died yesterday during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, had held a meeting with MLAs, councillors and leaders of the Congress party and celebrated the party’s victory in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Besides, a discussion was held regarding the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.

The late MP was confident that people would vote for the Congress again as they were regretting their decision of voting the Aam Aadmi Party to power. “Major city projects in the city have got stalled because of the present government,” he had said while talking to The Tribune.

The MP had asked the councillors to reach out to people and ask about their problems. He had mentioned about the Bharat Jodo Yatra and said discussions were held over the mobilisation of people to join the yatra.

When he was re-elected again in 2019, Chaudhary gave interview to this correspondent and had said he was being made a ‘villain’ on the Ganna village issue, the condition of which was very poor despite the fact that MP had adopted the village. “My first priority is to make sure that the energy of the youths is tapped here. It is a common phenomenon in Doaba that youngsters are moving abroad. I want to stop this. So, my idea is to bring heavy industry here, which will help in the economic growth of Jalandhar and generate employment. I also want the youth of the region to become entrepreneurs. An AIIMS-like hospital will be opened here. Completion of the smart city project, tackling pollution and traffic problems will be other priorities,” he had shared.

Had vision for Doaba