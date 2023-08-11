Corruption on the rise: BJP leader

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 10

BJP district secretary, Kapurthala, Nitin Chadha has posted a letter to complain about increasing cases of corruption in government departments.

Talking to media persons, Nitin Chadha said that the AAP contested the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections with a promise to curb corruption. In a letter written to the Chief Minister, he alleged that some AAP leaders were encouraging corrupt practices by encouraging officials to pass illegal maps and give NOCs. He expressed his surprise as to how the Vigilance Department can be oblivious to increasing cases of corruption in civil and administrative offices including the revenue department and Municipal Corporation, Phagwara.

Chadha said copies of the letter have been sent to the Chief Secretary, Punjab, Director Vigilance as well as Central agencies and Prime Minister Modi.

Writes to CM Mann

The AAP contested the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections with a promise to curb corruption. In a letter written to the Chief Minister, BJP leader alleged that some AAP leaders were encouraging corrupt practices by encouraging officials to pass illegal maps and give NOCs.

#BJP #Kapurthala #Phagwara