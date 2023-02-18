Councillor dances on car roof at Hoshiarpur civic body office

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 17

The situation became hilarious at Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation Office this afternoon when a councillor of the Municipal Corporation, along with his companion, started dancing on the roof of a car, while playing loud music on the premises.

Hearing the loud sound of Punjabi songs being played, the Corporation employees peeped outside and found that Anmol Jain, an Aam Aadmi Party’s councillor of Ward No. 40, was standing on the roof of a car and dancing to the tunes of Punjabi songs with one of his companions, while the other was making videos of him from different angles with his mobile phone.

Seeing the councillor dancing, the people present at the site also started shooting his videos and at the same time kept taking dig at him for his act. It may be mentioned that Anmol Jain is very active on social media and earlier, had been posting many funny videos on YouTube. Of late, he has been active on Facebook.

The videos shot by the corporation personnel quickly went viral and became talk of the town. When he was playing loud music on the Corporation premises, work was going on in the office and a large number of employees and other people were present there.

When Anmol was contacted in the evening about the incident, he said he was making videos to post on Facebook and after editing them, he would post it on Facebook tomorrow. When he was asked that questions were being raised about shooting videos by playing loud music during working hours, he said people would keep on saying things. He said, “If I have become a councillor then should I stop enjoying, should not I make videos. It would have been better if I had not become a councillor. I have spent lakhs of rupees from my pocket for the benefit of the people and even then people are not happy and want me not to enjoy, then next time I would not contest elections.”