Councillor demands early resumption of stalled community hall work in Phagwara

Ward councillor Amandeep Kaur and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) constituency in-charge Lekhraj Jamalpur have demanded that the stalled construction of a community hall at Dr BR Ambedkar Park in Mohalla Kaulsar, Phagwara, be resumed at the earliest.

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The demand was raised through separate memoranda submitted by the Dr BR Ambedkar Sports and Welfare Club (regd) to Mayor Rampal Uppal and Additional Deputy Commissioner Randeep Singh Heer.

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Speaking on the occasion, Amandeep Kaur, Lekhraaj Jamalpur, Ram Murti Khera, Bunty Moranwali, Sandeep Kumar and Sukhwinder Shivpuri said the club had been pursuing the construction of a community hall at the park for a long time, as the facility would provide residents with a suitable venue for social, community and other public functions.

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According to the club representatives, the Punjab government had sanctioned a grant of Rs 45 lakh for construction of the community hall at Dr BR Ambedkar Park. Documents relating to the sanctioned grant were also attached with the memoranda submitted to the civic and district authorities.

They said the construction tender for the project was floated on February 2, 2021 and work commenced approximately four to five months later. However, the construction was subsequently stopped and despite repeated approaches by the club to officials of the Municipal Corporation, the work could not be restarted.

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The club representatives expressed concern that the project had remained incomplete for a prolonged period despite the grant having been sanctioned and construction work having already commenced. They termed the continued delay in completing the community hall unfortunate and said its completion would provide a major facility to residents of the locality.

Councillor Amandeep Kaur and Lekhraj Jamalpur urged Mayor Rampal Uppal and ADC Randeep Singh Heer to take the matter seriously and ensure that the stalled construction work is restarted at the earliest, enabling residents of Mohalla Kaulsar to benefit from the proposed community facility.