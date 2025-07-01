Councillor, MLA, residents visit MC office, flag sewage woes

Expressing frustration over the persistent sewage issues, the Councillor of Ward No. 2 Harpreet Kumar Walia accompanied by Jalandhar North MLA Bawa Henry and several local residents reached the Municipal Corporation premises today. The delegation raised concerns about the worsening sewer conditions in localities such as Hargobind Nagar, Raja Garden, Gadaipur, Parshuram Nagar, etc.

Residents and the councillor said the stagnant water and overflowing drains had become a daily challenge, especially in Hargobind Nagar, where every street is reportedly witnessing severe water accumulation.

Speaking to reporters, the councillor said, "In every street of Hargobind Nagar, there is water accumulation and it is making the life of residents extremely difficult. It is not a new issue — this problem has been lingering on for over a month now. I am amazed at the treatment being meted out to our ward. Why are the authorities turning a blind eye?"

Residents also voiced their discontent, stating that the ongoing rains have further aggravated the issue. “The drains are overflowing, and it’s becoming nearly impossible to carry out routine activities. Children are unable to go out as it is risky and even stepping out for essentials has become a challenge,” said one from Hargobind Nagar.

The delegation urged Municipal Corporation officials to visit the affected areas and witness the ground reality themselves. They also demanded immediate action and accountability from the departments, stressing that the delay in resolving the issue could lead to health hazards.

Bawa Henry, supporting the issue, expressed solidarity with the residents and also questioned on the delay.

The councillor demanded that a comprehensive sewerage cleaning and repair drive be launched immediately in the affected areas.

The councillor and residents urged swift redressal of the issues. The officials said the matter would be looked into on priority and action would be initiated.

However, residents remain skeptical, stating that they have heard similar assurances in the past with little ground-level change.