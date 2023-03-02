Councillor, SAD leader join AAP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 1

Just two days after he took the charge as Chairman of Punjab Mandi Board, Harchand Singh Barsat was received by AAP leaders and workers here.

Barsat took a meeting with the party leaders, who briefed him about the situation ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha poll. After the meeting, he got joined by Kuldeep Singh Lubana, an SAD leader who was also the SAD-BSP candidate from Jalandhar North seat in 2022 Assembly polls. His wife Baljinder Kaur Lubana, who was MC councillor from ward No. 5, too joined the AAP.

District Congress vice-president Nikhil Wadhwa and Sawinder S Khattar, sarpanches Gurdial Singh, Surinder Kaur, Sodhi Ram. Lambar Dass, Satnam Singh Joti Satowali, Joginder Pal, Balwinder Singh Kotla and others also joined AAP.