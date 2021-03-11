Councillors meet MC Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 12

Municipal Corporation councillors on Thursday met the MC Commissioner and held a discussion over several issues. While handing over a letter to the commissioner, they said councillors are not being informed anything about the development works going on under the Smart City project in the wards.

“We are answerable to the public. Residents keep on asking us about the works and inquire their status, but we don’t know any answer. It creates an embarrassing situation for us,” the councillors said.

They demanded to include the councillors in Smart City project. The councillors also raised the matter of pendency in passing of residential building maps. Councillor Manmohan Singh Raju said earlier the power to pass housing maps and issuing of NOC was with the assistant town planner, but later, former MC Commissioner Karnesh Sharma took over it, which resulted in huge pendency. “We have requested the commissioner to give back the power to the ATP again as we have been receiving several complaints from the ward residents that they have to wait for several days and sometimes months to get their maps passed and get NOCs,” he said.

The councillors added that because of the long process, the corruption is on rise in the civic body.

Another problem of non-seriousness of the MC officials was raised. The councillors said several files go missing, which was one of the biggest concerns. “We make estimates of several projects and development works after so much of discussion. But it is found that the files generally go missing which results in wastage of all the effort that goes into it,” Raju said.