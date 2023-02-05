Councillor's son held for buying stolen truck

Dasuya, February 4
The Dasuya police have registered a case against Rajan Bassi, the son of Aam Aadmi Party leader and councillor Rakesh Bassi, and arrested him for buying a stolen canter truck.
Rajan runs a scrap shop near Usman Shaheed on a national highway. The police have recovered a truck stolen from Ajnala. Station House Officer Bikramjit Singh said while patrolling, a team of ASI Bhupinder Singh was informed that the suspect had been turning the stolen truck into junk. On the basis of the information, the police conducted a raid, recovered the canter and arrested Rajan.
He said the canter belonged to complainant Mandeep Singh, a resident of Sarangdev, Ajnala. Rakesh Bassi had become a councillor after winning the election on Congress ticket, but he joined AAP on January 26. — OC
Was turning it into junk
The suspect had been allegedly turning the stolen vehicle into junk. The police conducted a raid, seized the canter and arrested him. — Bikramjit Singh, Dasuya SHO
