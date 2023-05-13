Counting to begin at 7 am, says DC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 12

The Jalandhar district is all set for the counting of votes on Saturday even as the Congress remains embattled with AAP and the rural police over the cases filed against Congress leaders following allegations, which had earlier been levelled against then INC leaders over the presence of outsiders at AAP booths in Jalandhar. A fiercely contested poll, the four-cornered fight on the bypoll is a prestige battle for all parties as the polls are believed to smoothen the way for the parties’ vision for 2024 in the state.

Preparations for the counting of votes were reviewed by the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner, Jaspreet Singh, on Friday. The DC reviewed preparations for counting of votes at the office of Director Land Records, State Patwar School and Government Arts and Sports College, Kapurthala Road. Counting will take place at these places tomorrow.

The DC said adequate arrangement of civil and police administration has been made to ensure a peaceful and foolproof process of counting tomorrow.

He said the counting of postal ballots would take place at 7 am on Saturday morning and the counting of votes polled through the EVMs would begin at 8 am.

The DC said 14 tables in each assembly constituency and 20 counting teams (including reserve) had been deployed at each counting center so that the counting process could be completed in a transparent manner without any hindrance.