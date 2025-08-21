DT
PT
Country's first coop drone academy to come up in Talwara

Country’s first coop drone academy to come up in Talwara

Sanjiv Bakshi
Talwara, Updated At : 03:04 AM Aug 21, 2025 IST
India’s first cooperative drone academy is going to open in Talwara under the aegis of Unnati Cooperative Society. It will not only empower women and provide new opportunities, but also help the youth in building their career.

Unnati Agri Allied Multi-State Cooperative Society president Vikrant Dogra, vice-chairman Navneet Rana; and Unnati Sansthan founder and director Jyoti Swaroop said the grand academy would be inaugurated in Talwara on August 30. Due to the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every woman of the Kandi area will now generate her own livelihood. People from every corner of the country will participate physically and virtually in this inauguration. Jyoti said, “This is a matter of great fortune for the Kandi area Talwara. Unnati Cooperative Society is the first society in the country that has brought a drone academy for the women and youth of its region.”

Due to the ‘Drone Didi’ campaign, the youth will also get a golden opportunity to join the programme. By undergoing drone training, they will get the benefit to join as Agniveers. Similarly, they can make their career in photography and agriculture. In the academy, people of nearby farmer self-help groups and other societies will be given training. The people of Talwara have welcomed the scheme being run by the Centre.

