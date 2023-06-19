Couple, aide nabbed with 260-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 18

The Jalandhar rural police on Saturday arrested three drug peddlers — a married couple and a woman associate of theirs — for carrying out a bustling drugs trade in Langria Mohalla in Goraya for the past many years.

The Phillaur police said Sukhwinder Kumar, alias Sukha Bains, a resident of Langria Mohalla in Goraya, and Anjali, wife of Sukhwinder Kumar, as well as Meena Rani, were arrested by the Goraya police with 260 gm of heroin. A case under Sections 21 B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the trio at the Goraya police station on June 17.

During questioning, Sukhwinder said he was involved in drug peddling for the past many years. He said he had been an employee of PSPCL Phillaur for the past three years and was selling heroin as a side business.

Sukhwinde said his other family members were also part of the drug business. He said he was married to Anjali a year and a half ago. The couple had an eight-month-old baby girl.

During questioning, Anjali revealed that her husband and Meena had been selling drugs in Langria Mohalla while wandering in the area.

Meanwhile, the third accused Meena Rai said she had been buying drugs from couple Anjali and Sukhwinder. She said her husband Amandeep was serving sentence in a drug smuggling case at the Kapurthala Jail.

Meena said she had eluded the police net despite dealing in drugs for years.

The police said Sukhwinder and Anjali had been bringing a big stash of drugs from villages near the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar. The police said the case was being further investigated.

Duo parents to eight-month-old