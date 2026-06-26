DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Couple among three booked for cheating NRI

Couple among three booked for cheating NRI

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:12 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. File.
Advertisement

The Bilga police have booked three persons, including a couple, for allegedly cheating an NRI. Investigating officer Charanjit Singh said the accused have been identified as Paramjit Singh, a resident of Pati Neelowal Bilga village, his wife Jasveer Kaur and Santokh Singh, a resident of Pati Mansoor Bilga village.

Advertisement

In his complaint to the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner, NRI Gurmail Singh (78), a resident of Pati Neelowal Bilga village, had said he was living in Canada and had come to India in 2018 to execute his will in favour of his son. The accused — his nephew and daughter-in-law — fraudulently prepared his general power of attorney.

Advertisement

The NRI said on the basis of the power of attorney, accused Jasveer Kaur registered sale deeds of his over 2 acres of property in the name Paramjit Singh. The DC forwarded the complaint to Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police, who ordered an inquiry.

Advertisement

The IO said a case under Section 318(4) (cheating) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS had been registered.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts