Couple among three booked for cheating NRI

The Bilga police have booked three persons, including a couple, for allegedly cheating an NRI. Investigating officer Charanjit Singh said the accused have been identified as Paramjit Singh, a resident of Pati Neelowal Bilga village, his wife Jasveer Kaur and Santokh Singh, a resident of Pati Mansoor Bilga village.

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In his complaint to the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner, NRI Gurmail Singh (78), a resident of Pati Neelowal Bilga village, had said he was living in Canada and had come to India in 2018 to execute his will in favour of his son. The accused — his nephew and daughter-in-law — fraudulently prepared his general power of attorney.

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The NRI said on the basis of the power of attorney, accused Jasveer Kaur registered sale deeds of his over 2 acres of property in the name Paramjit Singh. The DC forwarded the complaint to Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police, who ordered an inquiry.

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The IO said a case under Section 318(4) (cheating) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS had been registered.