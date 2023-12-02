Couple arrested under NDPS Act

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Bilga police have arrested a drug peddler couple on the charge of selling heroin and intoxicant tablets and capsules. SHO Hardev Preet Singh said that 12 grams of heroin, 40 intoxicant tablets and 50 intoxicant capsules were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Jasvir Singh alias Sonu, son of Kashmir Singh, a resident of Sangowal village and his wife Charanjit Kaur. The SHO said that a case under Sections 21-B, 22-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused and the motorcycle has been impounded. OC

Man arrested for rash driving

Nakodar: Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a Tempo Traveller driver on charges of rash driving, endangering life and mischief. Investigating Officer (IO) Jasvir Singh said that the accused has been identified as Jagdish Chander, a resident of Rajindra Park, New Delhi. Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi, complained to the police that they were going in a Tempo Traveller to attend a marriage near Gohir village on November 22. The complainant said that the driver Jagdish in an inebriated condition drove the vehicle fast and negligently as a result of which the vehicle overturned, seriously injuring all the occupants. A case has been registered.

