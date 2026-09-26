Couple arrested with 86 intoxicant tablets in Phagwara

The Phagwara police on Friday arrested of a couple and the recovered 86 intoxicant tablets from their possession in the Satnampura police station area of Phagwara.

According to police, the action was carried out by a team of Satnampura Police Station during patrolling near the Vijay Gas Agency on Green Land Colony Road. The suspects were identified as Daljit Singh alias Raja, a resident of Kotli Khakhian, under Goraya police station in Jalandhar district, presently residing in Sandhiran Mohalla near Gurdwara Baoli Sahib, Satnampura and his wife Amandeep Kaur.

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Police said that 30 intoxicant tablets bearing the marking Etizolam 0.5 mg and 20 loose intoxicant tablets were recovered from Daljit Singh’s possession, while 36 loose intoxicant tablets were allegedly recovered from Amandeep Kaur. The total recovery consequently stood at 86 intoxicant tablets.

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The police said the couple was taken into custody and a case was registered at Satnampura Police Station under Sections 22-61-85 of the NDPS Act. The accused were to be produced before a court, from where police sought their remand for further investigation. According to the police, questioning of the accused could lead to further disclosures regarding the source and supply of the recovered tablets.

The operation was conducted under the directions of Gaurav Toora, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kapurthala, with Major Singh, Superintendent of Police, Phagwara, and Palwinder Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Phagwara, supervising the campaign. The police team was headed by ASI Gurnam Singh, Station House Officer, Satnampura Police Station.