Couple assaulted near university

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Four armed assailants attacked and wounded a couple near Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, on Saturday. The victims, Varinder Singh and his wife Sandeep Kaur, residents of Nanak Nagari, Chiherru, were admitted to the local Civil Hospital. The police have registered a case under Section 323, 324, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC against the assailants, identified as Baljit Singh, his son Taranjit Singh, Mahinder Singh and Sukhwinder Singh, residents of Jalandhar district. Old enmity was said to be the cause of attack. No arrests have been made so far. OC

1 HELD for buying stolen wires

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police arrested a scrap dealer on the charge of purchasing stolen copper wires. The police said the suspect had been identified as Kamal, alias Ajay, a resident of Mehatpur, who used to purchase stolen copper wires from Sajan, a resident of Mohalla Chopra, and Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassi, a resident of Gahi Bhainni in Ludhiana. The police said 10-kg copper wire stolen from transformers had been recovered. A case under Sections 379 and 41 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Two proclaimed offenders HELD

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two proclaimed offenders who had been absconding for the last one year. SHO SS Padda said the accused have been identified as Balbir Singh, alias Bindhu, and Nishan Singh, both residents of Lattian Wal village in Kapurthala. The accused were wanted in cases of theft. OC

FOUR booked

for extortion

Phagwara: The Shahkot police booked four village residents on the charge of extorting money from tipper drivers. SHO Gurindar Jit Singh Nagra said the suspects have been identified as Gabbar Singh, Mangal Singh, alias Manga, Kuldeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh, all residents of Bahmanni Khurd village. The SHO added that the suspects were forcibly collecting Rs 300 per tipper from drivers transporting sand in the area on the pretext of repairing a road stretch. A case under Section 384 of the IPC has been registered. OC

One nabbed under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Nakodar (City) police arrested a person on the charge of selling heroin and intoxicating tablets. SHO Sukhdev Singh said 5 gram of heroin and 180 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of the suspect, identified as Gaurav, alias Gora, a resident of Guru Nanak Pura, Nakodar. The SHO added that a case under the NDPS Act had been registered. OC

1 ARRESTED WITH 10-GM HEROIN

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin and intoxicating tablets. The police said 10-gm heroin and 90 intoxicating tablets were recovered from Hardeep Singh, alias Happy, a resident of Beetalan village. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.