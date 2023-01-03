Couple booked for Rs 35L fraud

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 2

The Shahkot police have booked a travel agent couple for allegedly duping a Shahkot woman of Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of sending her son abroad.

Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police and investigating officer (IO) Gurpreet Singh has identified the suspects as Surjit Singh of Shahkot and his wife Parveen Kaur. Jaswindar Kaur, a resident of Shahkot complained to the police that she paid Rs 35 lakh to the suspects thinking that they would facilitate her son’s migration abroad, but the suspects did not send her son abroad, and nor did they return the money. The investigating officer said a case has been registered against the couple.