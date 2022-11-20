Couple booked for assault

Phagwara, November 19
The Nakodar city police have booked a couple for assault. Investigating Officer Paramjit Singh said the accused have been identified as Hardev Singh — a resident of Nakodar — and his wife. Jaswindar Kaur — a resident of the same locality — told the police that the couple had assaulted her. A case has been registered under Sections 354, 323 and 506 of the IPC. No arrest has been made yet, and raids to nab the accused are under way.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27 approves 'loss and damage' fund to help poor countries; Indian climate experts welcome deal
The decision was approved at the COP27 closing plenary sessi...
'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account
Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll wit...
Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital
Was the mastermind of RPG attack in Mohali
US varsity updates policy, allows Sikh students to wear kirpan on campus
The move comes about two months after a Sikh student at the ...
Qatar eye home advantage as they take on Ecuador in FIFA World Cup opener
The match starts at 7 pm local time (9.30 pm IST)