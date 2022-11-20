Couple booked for assault

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 19

The Nakodar city police have booked a couple for assault. Investigating Officer Paramjit Singh said the accused have been identified as Hardev Singh — a resident of Nakodar — and his wife. Jaswindar Kaur — a resident of the same locality — told the police that the couple had assaulted her. A case has been registered under Sections 354, 323 and 506 of the IPC. No arrest has been made yet, and raids to nab the accused are under way.