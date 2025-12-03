DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Couple booked for cheating, conspiracy

Couple booked for cheating, conspiracy

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:56 AM Dec 03, 2025 IST
The Nurmahal police have booked a couple on the charges of cheating, breach of trust and criminal conspiracy. Investigating Officer said that the accused has been identified as Nindar Singh son of Mohindar Singh a resident of Goldan Avenue Jalandhar and his wife Avtar Kaur.

Parveen Sandhu a resident of Model Town Nurmahal complained to police that the accused dishonestly induced his son and daughter- in- law to invest Rs 4.28 crores in an airline business which was fictitious and duped them. IO said a case has been registered after an inquiry.

