Couple booked for cheating, conspiracy

The Nurmahal police have booked a couple on the charges of cheating, breach of trust and criminal conspiracy. Investigating Officer said that the accused has been identified as Nindar Singh son of Mohindar Singh a resident of Goldan Avenue Jalandhar and his wife Avtar Kaur.

Parveen Sandhu a resident of Model Town Nurmahal complained to police that the accused dishonestly induced his son and daughter- in- law to invest Rs 4.28 crores in an airline business which was fictitious and duped them. IO said a case has been registered after an inquiry.

