Couple dies in road mishap

A couple from Muradpur Nariyal riding a motorcycle died in a road accident near a petrol pump in village Nanowal Vaid.

The accident took place on Friday afternoon when the motorcycle rider Harjinder Singh alias Prince and his wife Rekha Rani were seriously injured after being hit by a car while taking a turn towards the petrol pump.

The team of Shri Guru Nanak Charitable Seva Society, Bure Rajputs, rushed the injured to Government Hospital, Hoshiarpur, but both of them died. Prince used to work in government school, Sikri.

The police have taken the vehicles into custody and started an investigation.