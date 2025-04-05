DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Couple dies in road mishap

Couple dies in road mishap

A couple from Muradpur Nariyal riding a motorcycle died in a road accident near a petrol pump in village Nanowal Vaid. The accident took place on Friday afternoon when the motorcycle rider Harjinder Singh alias Prince and his wife Rekha...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Updated At : 04:38 AM Apr 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A couple from Muradpur Nariyal riding a motorcycle died in a road accident near a petrol pump in village Nanowal Vaid.

The accident took place on Friday afternoon when the motorcycle rider Harjinder Singh alias Prince and his wife Rekha Rani were seriously injured after being hit by a car while taking a turn towards the petrol pump.

The team of Shri Guru Nanak Charitable Seva Society, Bure Rajputs, rushed the injured to Government Hospital, Hoshiarpur, but both of them died. Prince used to work in government school, Sikri.

Advertisement

The police have taken the vehicles into custody and started an investigation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper