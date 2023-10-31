Couple found dead at rented accommodation in Gadaipur

Jalandhar, October 30
A couple allegedly died by suicide by ingesting a poisonous substance at their rented accommodation in Gadaipur here. The deceased have been identified as Prem, a native of Nepal, and his wife, Bhavna. The incident came to light after locals noticed foul smell emanating from the couple’s room and informed the police.
Residents said neither Prem nor Bhavna were seen for the past three days.
The Division Number 8 police reached the spot. When the police opened the room, they found the decomposed bodies of the couple.
The police took the bodies into their custody and sent them to the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, for postmortem examinations.
Further investigations are on into the matter. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. Though it could not be officially confirmed, it is expected that the couple might have engaged in a dispute before taking the extreme step.
The families of the deceased have been informed about the incident. According to information, the couple came to Jalandhar from Nepal around two months ago. Prem was working as a waiter in a hotel.
Police officials said investigations were on into the matter. The postmortem reports would reveal the exact cause of the death.
Locals notice foul smell, inform cops
